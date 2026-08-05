Warrington and Wigan make history with Dublin trip

WARRINGTON WOLVES and Wigan Warriors will make history next year when they contest the first-ever Super League fixture to be played in Ireland.

The two sides will meet at the newly redeveloped Laya Arena in Dublin on Saturday, April 24, 2027 with a 5.30pm kick-off.

The fixture continues follows Warrington and Wigan’s meeting in Las Vegas in 2025, the first time Super League was played in the USA.

Laya Arena, in the heart of Dublin, has undergone a €52 million transformation and officially reopens today (August 5) with the prestigious Dublin Horse Show.

It is also the home ground of Irish rugby union giants Leinster, and has a capacity of 20,600.

While it will be the first Super League game held in Ireland, Warrington and Wigan previously held an exhibition at Dublin’s Shelbourne Park greyhound stadium on May 12, 1934, which Wigan won 32-19.

Warrington returned to the city, in 1954, for a 23-11 victory over Halifax at Dalymount Park on May 28 (having beaten the same side the previous day in Belfast).

And Wigan played at the Laya Arena, then known as the Royal Showground, in the last Charity Shield fixture on August 13, 1995, beating Leeds 45-20 in front of 5,716.

Warrington’s chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick said: “This is another landmark moment for our club, for Super League and for the sport of Rugby League.

“Following the success of the Las Vegas and Paris projects, and the appetite shown for taking our game to new audiences, Dublin is the perfect next destination.

“It is a world-class sporting city with a proven track record of hosting major international events and provides another outstanding opportunity to showcase our sport on the big stage.

“This is about much more than 80 minutes of Rugby League. It’s an opportunity to create another unforgettable experience for our supporters, attract new audiences and continue building the profile of Super League beyond its traditional heartlands.

“Our fans have a fantastic reputation for travelling in huge numbers, and we’re excited to see thousands of Wire supporters turn Dublin primrose and blue next April as they become part of history.”

Wigan’s chief executive Kris Radlinski added: “The opportunity to take a Super League fixture to Dublin is another exciting step forward for Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves and the sport of Rugby League.

“Dublin has an outstanding reputation for hosting major sporting events and provides the perfect stage for two proud clubs and two passionate sets of supporters to showcase everything that makes our game special.

“This is about creating an occasion that people want to be part of, whether they’re lifelong supporters or discovering Rugby League for the very first time.

“Our supporters have embraced every adventure we’ve taken them on in recent years, and I’m sure both Wigan and Warrington fans will once again create an unforgettable atmosphere.

“Hopefully this will become another successful chapter in Rugby League’s growth story and show what can be achieved when we’re prepared to think differently and be ambitious.”