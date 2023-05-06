Warrington Wolves boss Daryl Powell explains decision to drop Matt Dufty

WARRINGTON WOLVES head coach Daryl Powell is not scared of making big decisions.

After overhauling the Warrington squad ahead of the 2023 Super League season, Powell has got a squad that he has largely built himself.

However, that hasn’t stopped one of his main signings from coming under fire for his performances, with Powell explaining why star Matt Dufty was dropped to the substitutes’ bench for the Wolves’ fixture against Wakefield Trinity last Friday night.

Powell explained the decision on Wire TV, saying: “I felt his last performance was way off but I also think that Josh Thewlis is going to be a really good fullback and I wanted to have a look at him there.

“Dufty has handled it really well and I thought he looked pretty bright when he came on.

“Everybody is accountable for playing well and it was just about that. But like I said he took it well, got on with it and he played pretty well I thought.”

Warrington did finally get over the line against Wakefield with a 32-18 win taking the Wolves back to the Super League summit, but it wasn’t entirely convincing as Trinity looked to try and earn their first win of the season.