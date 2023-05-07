Super League linked Jared Waerea-Hargreaves outlines ideal destination for 2024

MUCH has been made of the future of Sydney Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

Out of contract at the end of the 2023 NRL season, the New Zealand international has been courting interest from both hemispheres with the recent Rugby League World Cup pushing the 34-year-old closer to a move to Super League.

Now Waerea-Hargreaves has dismissed any such claim that he wants a move to the northern hemisphere as he outlines his desire to stay on at the Roosters for 2024 and beyond having already made 285 games in a Sydney jersey.

“I’ve been here 14 seasons now, it’s a club I really love and I’m passionate about, and hopefully I can continue to enjoy my footy,” Waerea-Hargreaves told News Corp.

“I know my role, I still get a massive kick off these younger boys. I’m probably the most immature out of all of them. I still love it, I really (do). I’m at an age where I just want to enjoy each week, and I’m really loving my footy.

“I can see myself playing on next year. It’s about staying mentally fresh, and hopefully the performances take care of (the future).”

Waerea-Hargreaves has also made 33 appearances for New Zealand after beginning his NRL career in 2009 for Manly Sea Eagles.