Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess reveals why Matt Dufty is absent against Wigan Warriors

WARRINGTON WOLVES head coach Sam Burgess has revealed that Matt Dufty will not play against Wigan Warriors tonight (Friday) due to “an internal discipline” issue.

Australian fullback Dufty was a notable absentee from their line-up to face Wigan at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with Warrington desperately needing a win to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Veteran Stefan Ratchford fills in for Dufty, and Burgess told Sky Sports: “It was an internal discipline thing.

“Matt missed a session early in the week and it’s happened with other players throughout the year.

“We stood him down, he will miss the game. He has responded well and has been behaving himself since so we will see him back next week.”