RFL clarifies Salford Red Devils situation

THE RFL has sought to clarify the situation regarding Salford Red Devils and the imminent disaster facing the Super League club.

Just this week, the Red Devils have had to get rid of four more players in a bid to maintain their top-flight status, with Chris Hill, Chris Hankinson, Ryan Brierley and Jack Ormondroyd the latest quartet to exit.

It’s a situation that has been ongoing since November last year when Salford called for an advance on their 2025 central distribution in order to make the start of this campaign.

Following the imposition of a £1.3 million sustainability salary cap, the Red Devils took to the field, but player sales and financial issues continued despite a new ownership group taking over.

Now RFL chief executive Tony Sutton has said, in a statement: “The RFL along with RL Commercial colleagues have been immersed in the critical situation regarding Salford Red Devils since the club requested a significant advance on their 2025 central distribution last November.

“This advance came with conditions, one of which was the introduction of a significantly tighter financial sustainability-led salary cap, to recognise the fact that the club had been running beyond its means. The RFL were frustrated by the lack of early engagement with the reality of this new cap by the club, which culminated in the events leading up to their opening fixture of the Betfred Super League season at St Helens – which remain the subject of a compliance case.

“The events surrounding the takeover of the club in January and February had multiple factors which added to its complexity. As I stated in media interviews at the ground before the fixture against Leeds Rhinos in April, there is no doubt that the process highlighted issues in the RFL processes for approving such club-based transactions.

“However it is worth noting that at this point, the only alternative to approving this takeover was the very probable and immediate demise of the club, with the drastic implications for contracted players, staff and for supporters who had bought season tickets, as well as for the Betfred Super League competition.

“I would also like to acknowledge the immense amount of work that has been done by many people at RL Headquarters working alongside many others at Salford in the declared aim of best ensuring the club can complete the 2025 season.

“This work has continued this week, on a daily and often hourly basis, and will doubtless do so again in the coming weeks.

“It has been a damaging and draining episode for the sport, and lessons have already been learned – the key one being the need for clubs to have the necessary resources to sustain a club in the elite competition and the ability and options for us to assess this prior to any change of ownership of clubs.

“I attended a meeting of players and staff last month, with colleagues, the main aim of which was for us to answer as many of their questions as we could, many of which have been unanswered for too long.

“We have deep sympathy for all who have been involved in Salford’s extended battle for survival this season, and for the club’s supporters. The courage and commitment shown by the players and other staff who have stuck with the club has been remarkable, and the loyalty of their supporters is the main reason to hope for a brighter future.”