Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess’ trip to Las Vegas thrown into jeopardy with visa issues

WARRINGTON WOLVES head coach Sam Burgess faces a nervy wait to get his visa approved ahead of his side’s trip to Las Vegas.

The Wolves will go up against Wigan Warriors next weekend in Sin City as part of a record-breaking quadruple header, but Burgess may miss the trip altogether.

That’s according to News Corp, which has revealed that Burgess has had to go to London in a bid to get his visa approved before travelling to the USA.

It’s understood previous issues in Australia where Burgess pled guilty to driving charges have caused the delay, and that he had to be interviewed at the US consulate before his visa would be approved.

The Vegas extravaganza will see two NRL games, with the New Zealand Warriors to face the Canberra Raiders, and the Cronulla Sharks to play the Penrith Panthers, as well as a women’s Test when Australia play England.