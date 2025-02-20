Mikey Lewis injury update and why he stayed on in Hull KR’s win at Wakefield Trinity

WILLIE PETERS expressed his concern over Mikey Lewis’ injury after the Hull KR halfback was forced off in their win at Wakefield.

Lewis picked up an ankle injury while scoring a crucial try in their 14-12 success, but played on for another ten minutes before finally hobbling off and was using crutches after the game.

The Robins coach said on Sky Sports that the reigning Man of Steel’s issue “didn’t look good” and added further detail in his post-match press conference.

“It’s one of those where we just have to wait. He’ll have to go for a scan and fingers crossed it’s not too serious,” said Peters.

“He’s had an issue there before and, speaking to the physio, he might have just aggravated it. That’s what we’re hoping, otherwise it could be worse.

“He was saying he wanted to stay on so we kept watching him and when we saw he couldn’t stay on we had to make the call.

“We saw him limping around and needed to get him off. At one stage he looked like he might get through it.”

Peters was pleased with the narrow win: “I was really proud of the effort tonight and the intent of our players and what they delivered.

“It could have gone either way at the end but I’m really happy with the result.”

Wakefield coach Daryl Powell was also proud of his players despite falling short at the end in front of a sold-out home crowd.

“I thought we were excellent. It was a pretty big effort from us,” said Powell.

“It was fractions from going to golden-point and I’d have backed us there (to win it) to be honest.

“We lost a tight game but we can be proud of the effort. We have a team here.

“In the last two weeks we’ve shown everybody that we’re not tip-toeing our way into this comp.

“There’s a lot more to come from us. I think we’ll grow a lot of confidence from what we’ve done tonight, and I think we’ll get better.”