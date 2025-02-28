Warrington Wolves centre Rodrick Tai makes loan move

WIDNES VIKINGS have announced the arrival of Warrington Wolves centre Rodrick Tai on dual-registration.

The Papua New Guinea international arrives at the Vikings having made nine appearances for his country. He also made 23 appearances for Warrington last season, scoring nine tries.

He joins for a minimum period of two weeks and will be available for selection in Sunday’s 1895 Cup clash with Hunslet.

On his arrival, Head Coach Allan Coleman said: “As people will know, we’re struggling a bit with injuries at the moment and Warrington have been outstanding in supporting us.

“It is fantastic for us as a club to get an NRL and Super League quality player, he’ll really complement our team.

“He’s tough, robust, dynamic, and got bags of experience which is everything you want as a coach, so it’s a real coup for us.”