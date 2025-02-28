Danny McGuire hopes for “good” Leeds Rhinos reception as he makes Castleford Tigers admission

DANNY MCGUIRE is hoping for “a good reception” when he makes his way back to Headingley for the first time as a head coach on Sunday afternoon.

McGuire took charge of Castleford Tigers ahead of the 2025 Super League season, but has yet to taste victory in the opening two rounds.

Now he will be returning to the ground where he made his name as a player on Sunday.

“I’m hoping for a good reception! My history, it’s taken a bit of time, I’m not sure I’ve won the Cas fans over yet but I am trying my best,” McGuire said.

“I played a long time there and wouldn’t change anything about my time there. I loved it, I loved the club and everything we achieved.

“My job at the minute is to prepare the players to go there and play well. There will be talk about me but it’s about the teams and players.”

McGuire, however, is confident that he can turn Castleford into a club that is challenging near the top end of the Super League table.

“I understand I’m learning, it will take time for the way I want things to be done to land home.

“I understand the challenge and I’ve been working hard everyday to try and make it possible. I want success tomorrow and so do the players but we all understand there’s a process we go through.

“There will be good moments and not so good moments but we’ve got to understand that’s all part of the journey.

“I’m pretty confident that over time we can turn this club into a force and be challenging with some of the big clubs.”