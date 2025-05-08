Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess remains coy over injured stars

Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess was coy on his injured players ahead of the Challenge Cup semi-final against Leigh Leopards on Sunday.

Only winger Matty Ashton is a definite returnee from the Magic Weekend defeat at Wigan, which he missed through concussion protocol. The possible return of Toby King (groin) and Marc Sneyd (fractured eye socket) were questions posed to Burgess, but he said he’s not expecting anyone else back.

However, he then revealed that King does have a chance of playing and a call will be made on his availability prior to the 21-man squad announcement on Friday, while Sneyd is thought to have participated in training.

Burgess said: “Ashton’s back, we’re not expecting anyone else back. The ones that are in are healthy. We don’t want to focus too much on the injured players, we want to focus on who’s going to play and get our gameplan right around that.”

Skipper George Williams is definitely ruled out and he’s been joined on the sidelines by hooker Danny Walker, who has had surgery on a knee injury this week that will keep him sidelined for an extended period. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, who came off in the defeat to Wigan, is battered and bruised but fine to be in contention for the game at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Burgess added: “We play a collision sport, so it happens. Injuries are part of it. We’ve got to try and adjust on the roll, which we are doing. It will be a contest regardless of injuries, we’re just getting on with it.

“King has a chance, we’ve got to make a decision on that. He’s not fully ruled out, but there’s probably a good chance of him not making it. I don’t want to say a timeframe on Danny (Walker), as they all beat them these days.”