Herbie Farnworth stars as Dolphins prevail

PARRAMATTA EELS 16

THE DOLPHINS 20

ENGLAND international Herbie Farnworth’s sizzling 65th-minute try helped the Dolphins to a narrow away victory over the Eels.

Parramatta led 12-6 approaching the hour mark until Connelly Lemuelu crashed over and Farnworth produced a 60-metre charge to seize the ascendancy.

Dylan Brown nabbed a late try and threatened an 80th-minute equaliser, but Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow’s try-saving tackle preserved the Queenslanders’ win.

Flawless goal-kicking by Jamayne Isaako, compared to Sean Russell’s two misses, proved the difference in this three-tries-apiece contest.

Phins flanker Jack Bostock claimed the opened in the left corner courtesy of some quick hands. But after Isaiah Iongi spilled a certain try inches from the line, the rookie fullback released Bailey Simonsson down the right flank, and Russell’s penalty goal made it 6-6 at the break.

Dylan Walker fired an inch-perfect pass to hand Matt Doorey four points to kick off the second half. Then with less than a quarter of the game remaining, the Dolphins took control. First Lemuelu speared his way over the line, before Farnworth pierced the would-be tackles of Mitch Moses and Ryley Smith to score the go-ahead try.

Brown linked up with Iongi with seven minutes left to set up a grandstand finish. However, Tabuai-Fidow’s desperation ensured his side went home with the two competition points.

EELS: 1 Isaiah Iongi, 2 Bailey Simonsson, 3 Will Penisini, 4 Sean Russell, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Dylan Brown, 7 Mitch Moses, 8 Jack Williams, 9 Ryley Smith, 10 Junior Paulo, 11 Charlie Guymer, 12 Kitione Kautoga, 13 J’maine Hopgood. Subs (all used): 14 Dylan Walker, 15 Luca Moretti, 16 Jordan Samrani, 18 Matt Doorey.

Tries: Simonsson (28), Doorey (43), Brown (73). Goals: Russell 2/4.

DOLPHINS: 1 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 2 Jamayne Isaako, 3 Jake Averillo, 4 Herbie Farnworth, 5 Jack Bostock, 6 Kodi Nikorima, 7 Isaiya Katoa, 8 Francis Molo, 9 Kurt Donoghoe, 10 Felise Kaufusi, 11 Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, 14 Ray Stone, 13 Tom Gilbert. Subs (all used): 12 Connelly Lemuelu, 15 Mark Nicholls, 17 Josh Kerr, 18 Harrison Graham

Tries: Bostock (12), Lemuelu (61), Farnworth (65). Goals: Isaako 4/4

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match: Eels: Josh Addo-Carr; Dolphins: Herbie Farnworth

Penalty count: 8-3; Half-time: 6-6; Referee: Wyatt Raymond; Attendance: 11,214; Venue: CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 4-6, 6-6; 12-6, 12-12, 12-18, 12-20, 16-20