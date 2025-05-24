Warrington Wolves’ double injury blow but defeat ‘sets us up well’ for Cup final

WARRINGTON WOLVES head coach Sam Burgess said he felt “proud” after his men showed fight in defeat to Super League leaders Hull KR.

Burgess also confirmed their injury situation has worsened, with initial concerns indicating that Oli Leyland (knee) and Jordy Crowther (ankle), who both went off, could face extended periods on the sidelines.

“I am really proud of the team,” he said. “We were in the game for long periods… we just gave ourselves a bit too much to do.

“The effort was outstanding, and again we lost Oli early – Ben Currie was playing in the halves, so it was a fair effort.

“They are a hard team to break down regardless and we were missing so many creative players, so it was always going to be hard to score points.

“The effort was really good and it sets us up really well for the next couple of weeks.”

Marc Sneyd and Sam Powell were both rested as Burgess manages his squad ahead of the Challenge Cup final against Hull KR in a fortnight’s time.