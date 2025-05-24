Willie Peters explains the key to Hull KR’s victory at Warrington Wolves

WILLIE PETERS believed his side delivered at the key moments to secure a fifth consecutive Super League victory with a 31-12 win over Warrington Wolves.

Hull KR faced a challenging night against a relentless Warrington side that refused to back down. However, two second-half tries, building on the three scored earlier, ultimately put the Wolves to bed.

Speaking after the game, Peters believed their cutting edge was the difference at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

“They didn’t go away,” said the Robins head coach. “If Rodrick Tai scored his chance late on, it could have got pretty scary.

“They didn’t give up and we knew they wouldn’t. To come to Warrington and play away is a difficult challenge.

“We took our opportunities and that was the main difference tonight. We had more experience out there and our more experienced players stood up when they needed to.

“We have some big-game players and in key moments they took their opportunities.

“We’re not getting carried away, but we have brought in players who have been there and done it. The impact they have had… has added to what we’ve got.”