Warrington Wolves fall to dramatic Golden Point defeat as Salford Red Devils keep Super League play-off race alive

SALFORD RED DEVILS and Warrington Wolves played out an incredible Super League fixture that went into Golden Point.

Locked at 20-20 with the final hooter after 80 minutes, Salford’s Sam Stone was the hero, scoring on 85th minute try to keep the Red Devils firmly in the play-off race.

Warrington broke the deadlock in the opening two minutes when Joe Burgess dropped a towering kick into the arms of Matty Nicholson who enjoyed an easy run to the line. Stefan Ratchford converted for a 6-0 lead.

The hosts thought they had scored moments later when Deon Cross charged to the line but video referee Ben Thaler adjudged the Salford centre was tackled before getting up to dot down.

Paul Vaughan was the next to have a try ruled out when he tried to reach out through three tacklers, but there was no ruling out Ben Hellewell’s effort when the back-rower took a nice pass from Danny Addy. Marc Sneyd converted to level proceedings at 6-6.

And, the Red Devils went into a 12-6 lead at half-time when Brodie Croft dotted down on the half-hour mark after Andy Ackers picked up a loose ball.

However, the Wolves hit first in the second-half when Ken Sio spilled a ball with Ben Currie on hand to score. Ratchford converted to make it 12-12 before the Warrington centre edged the visitors into a 14-12 lead with a penalty.

Both sides were making plenty of errors but it was architect Croft that put Salford up 18-14 after his grubber ricocheted off a Warrington defender. Sneyd was on target.

The topsy-turvy nature of the fixture continued as George Williams latched on to a superb Matt Dufty offload with 11 minutes to go. Ratchford’s conversion restored Warrington’s two-point lead at 20-18.

Sneyd levelled the scores once more on 76 minutes when Gil Dudson was found to be offside after a pass flicked off James Harrison.

With no side able to land the final punch in normal time, the game went to Golden Point. And Sneyd thought he had won the game with a drop goal only for the ball to ricochet off the post.

However, the Red Devils weren’t to be denied a priceless victory in the Super League play-off race as Burgess raced down the left before feeding Sam Stone on his inside for a scintillating score.

Salford Red Devils

Ryan Brierley

Ken Sio

Deon Cross

Tim Lafai

Joe Burgess

Brodie Croft

Marc Sneyd

Brad Singleton

Andy Ackers

Jack Ormondroyd

Ben Hellewell

Sam Stone

Chris Atkin

Substitutes

King Vuniyayawa

Andrew Dixon

Danny Addy

Amir Bourouh

Tries: Hellewell, Croft 2, Stone

Goals: Sneyd 4/4

Warrington Wolves

Matt Dufty

Josh Thewlis

Peter Mata’utia

Stefan Ratchford

Matty Ashton

George Williams

Josh Drinkwater

Thomas Mikaele

Danny Walker

Paul Vaughan

Ben Currie

Matty Nicholson

James Harrison

Substitutes

Daryl Clark

Sam Kasiano

Gil Dudson

Jordy Crowther

Tries: Nicholson, Currie, Williams

Goals: Ratchford 4/4