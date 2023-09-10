Warrington Wolves boss Gary Chambers explains defeat to Salford Red Devils as Paul Rowley reflects on important Super League win

WARRINGTON WOLVES went down 24-20 in Golden Point to the Salford Red Devils in a highly-entertaining Super League affair.

The Wolves have been in good form of late, thrashing Castleford Tigers last week, but fell to a dramatic 85th minute try with Sam Stone streaking over following a Joe Burgess break.

For interim boss Gary Chambers, there was a few key areas that he felt his side could do better when he spoke to Channel 4 following the defeat.

“I think we lost some ball in crucial periods, knock ons in contact. I don’t think we handled the ball well and I thought Salford did that better than us,” Chambers said.

“We were clunky, we’ve stung some decent attacking performances together in the last few weeks but w were clunky today.

“We didn’t hit our best form, we have to pick ourselves up and go again.”

For Salford boss Paul Rowley, he explained that the Red Devils had to move away from their usual gameplan.

“I’m emotionally exhausted, I think sometimes we are eager to please. My message to these was to stay in the middle as Warrington like to go to the edges which was probably not Salford-esque and when we did that we made metres pretty easily,” Rowley said.

“We conceded two soft tries from wingers dropping balls but we won’t talk about that. We had to work hard to win it more than once.

“They are good enough not to get gifts, some of the boys haven’t trained all week. You can talk about it and review it but reps is the only way under pressure to execute how you want to.”

