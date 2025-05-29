Warrington Wolves forward makes season-long dual-registration move

WARRINGTON WOLVES forward Luke Thomas has made a season-long dual-registration move to Widnes Vikings.

As part of the dual-registration agreement, Thomas will be free to switch between the two clubs until the transfer deadline, but the forward will need to have made four appearances for the Vikings by the deadline to continue with the club on dual-registration.

Thomas featured in Windes’ Good Friday draw with Oldham at the DCBL, impressing on his debut before being forced from the field with an elbow injury.

Having now recovered from his injury, the 22-year-old will be available for selection ahead of the Vikings’ trip to London this Saturday.

Widnes Head Coach Allan Coleman said: “For everyone that saw Luke against Oldham, he was absolutely fantastic. It was unfortunate he picked that injury up, or he’d have been with us for the last few games.

“He’s a real fiery character who carries with a lot of aggression. He’s just a different profile to the kind of players we’ve got here and will present a different challenge to defences.

“He’s got no respect for his body, he’s a player that excites us, and we’re really happy to get him on board.”