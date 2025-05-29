Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess snubbed for Perth Bears role as Brad Arthur’s future looks clearer

WARRINGTON WOLVES head coach Sam Burgess has been snubbed for the head coaching role at Perth Bears, with Australia boss Mal Meninga set to take over.

That’s according to CODE Sports, which has reported that ARL Commission is in the advanced stages of finalising Perth Bears’ foundation coach and plan to make a formal announcement within the week – with a decision as early as Monday mooted.

That also leaves current Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur out of the running to be the Bears’ new number one, with Arthur out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

Arthur had, at one point, been favourite to take over at Perth from 2027, but the Australian publication has revealed that the former Parramatta Eels boss has not had contact with the ARLC – who owns the Perth franchise – for a number of weeks.

As such, Arthur is consigned to missing out on the Bears’ top job, which could see him remain at Headingley beyond the end of his current deal.

Meninga, who is presently head coach of the Australia national side, told CODE Sports earlier this week: “It’s speculation,” he said.

“I haven’t had any conversations about this (quitting Australia) and to be honest I don’t want to make any comments.

“It will be addressed if and only if the decision (to coach Perth) becomes a reality.

“The reality for me is that I’m the current Aussie coach.”