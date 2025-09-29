Warrington Wolves given hefty points deduction for cancelled WSL games

WARRINGTON WOLVES have been given a nine-point deduction as punishment for failing to fulfil four of their Women’s Super League games.

The club withdrew from the competition altogether with two rounds remaining, meaning 48-0 wins were awarded to Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors respectively.

Their round-nine fixture against St Helens and round-12 tie with Leeds Rhinos were also cancelled with the same outcome.

Warrington struggled with player availability throughout the season and their relegation from Super League was confirmed when they pulled out at the start of September.

After losing all ten of the games that they did play, Wire hold minus-nine points in the final table.

Featherstone Rovers will replace them in next season’s competition after beating London Broncos 20-10 in the Championship Grand Final.

The Wolves have stated their intention to apply for a place in the second tier, although the RFL said: “Warrington’s position in the national pyramid from 2026 is still to be determined.”