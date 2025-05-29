Castleford Tigers forced into changes given three injury blows as Danny McGuire reveals potential replacements

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will be forced into changes for tomorrow night’s clash against Warrington Wolves with Danny McGuire revealing three injury blows.

Tom Amone, Muizz Mustapha and Sam Wood will all be absent in the clash at the Halliwell Jones Stadium tomorrow night with the former two suffering head injuries.

Now McGuire has had his say on the issues.

“There will be a few forced changes with Tom Amone and Muizz Mustapha missing and Sam Wood is still not right so there will be a few tweaks in there,” McGuire said.

“I don’t think Tom’s groin thing is anything major, it has settled down quick.

“Muizz has a small fracture in his cheekbone so we are waiting for further news on that and we will see how long that will keep him out.”

Who will replace those front-rowers?

“We have got a few there. George Griffin is there and Sam Hall is still finding his feet on his way back from injury.

“Dan Okoro probably didn’t have his best 20 minutes last week so he is keen to put that right against his parent club.

“We are a little light there so we are looking to strengthen.”