Warrington Wolves hold off York Knights in a thriller

YORK KNIGHTS 30 WARRINGTON WOLVES 38

DAVE CRAVEN, LNER Community Stadium, Friday

ELECTRIFYING Warrington young gun Cai Taylor-Wray continues lighting up Super League – but impressive York are proving huge thrill-chasers themselves.

Dazzling fullback Taylor-Wray has been a star of the opening rounds with his eye-catching pace and innate ability to beat defenders.

He scored one classy try and helped set up another with a stunning 90-metre weaving run to maintain Warrington’s 100 percent winning start.

But Super League newcomers York, who had already beaten champions Hull KR here and won at Hull FC last week, twice brilliantly fought from behind to leave Wolves boss Sam Burgess nervously watching on.

Their own fullback Toa Mata’afa was superb and, with a little more finesse, Mark Applegarth’s side – 16-0 and 32-18 down at times – could have secured a third win from four outings.

Promoted York can ill-afford to make basic errors this year but Nikau Williams did just that by coughing the ball up coming away from his own line, leading to Sam Stone’s fifth-minute opener in the next set as Marc Sneyd slotted the first of his five goals.

Ben Currie then rocked Mata’afa with a fierce hit as the Samoan crabbed in front of his posts.

He rode that tackle but when his side conceded a six-again, the visitors were in for their second try with Josh Thewlis juggling Taylor-Wray’s long pass before touching down.

Next, Taylor-Wray shrugged off some feeble Sam Wood defence to accelerate over from 20 metres and rampant Warrington were 16-0 in as many minutes.

But York hit back with their first good ball – and after the night’s first penalty – with Ben Jones-Bishop producing a brilliant finish in the corner.

And in the restart set, Mata’afa produced a stunning 60-metre run, fending off England hooker Danny Walker to surge clear and put Denive Balmforth over next to the posts.

Danny Richardson improved both and York suddenly had some gusto about them.

It got better. When Taylor-Wray spilled – having initially done superbly diving to take a steepling Richardson kick – Mata’afa was too big and powerful again as he thundered over from close range.

Richardson’s third successful conversion put York 18-16 ahead to cap the devastating nine-minute burst of scoring.

But their balloon burst just as quickly as it’d been inflated.

Justin Sangaré coughed up the ball running back from the restart to gift Warrington an immediate chance to respond and they didn’t miss.

Strapping second-row Stone stepped out of Richardson’s attempted tackle and past Balmforth for his second try, Sneyd giving Burgess’ side a 22-18 interval lead.

They extended that advantage when Sangaré made another error at the start of the second period, losing possession as the France prop forced an offload on halfway, and England captain George Williams benefitted with a try in the next set.

Next, another mesmerising long-distance raid from Taylor-Wray, who beat at least five defenders with his sheer pace and elusiveness, had York chasing shadows.

They eventually got hold of him but it only delayed the inevitable as England loose-forward Currie plundered over later in the set for his 100th try in Wolves colours and Warrington looked home and hosed at 32-18.

But David Nofoaluma grasped York’s short restart and giant Aussie prop Paul Vaughan – Knights’ major big-money recruit from Warrington – finished off a splendid handling movement to cross against his former club.

When Richardson cleverly slid a grubber in against the play, captain Liam Harris popped up effortlessly to dot down in the 65th minute to leave the hosts trailing by just two points.

However, Vaughan forced an offload soon after which led to a knock-on – his captain’s challenge that Warrington’s James Harrison made the first offence proving inconclusive.

It proved crucial as moments later, Stone continued his excellent night with a strong run to get Thewlis over for his second try.

York pushed hard to recover – but just fell short.