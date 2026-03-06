Connor Wrench out of retirement to join Huddersfield Giants

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have offered former youth prodigy Connor Wrench a route back into the game.

Little more than seven months after announcing his retirement aged just 23, Wrench has signed a deal with Huddersfield until the end of 2028.

The former Warrington Wolves centre or winger has answered the Giants’ SOS amid a desperate series of injuries in the early weeks of the season.

Wrench is no stranger to such troubles himself, having already suffered anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears to both knees during his senior career.

He had been a youngster of huge promise, captaining the England academy team in 2019 and appearing for England Knights two years later.

But those injuries limited him to 51 first-team appearances for Warrington, in which he scored 19 tries.

His last game – and try – came, ironically, at the Accu Stadium against Huddersfield in a 23-10 defeat last August.

At the time, Wrench explained he would be pursuing a new opportunity outside of rugby league, but he said his passion for the game has now been rediscovered.

“It’s been a few weeks in the making,” said the now 24-year-old.

“I spoke to Robbo (Huddersfield coach Luke Robinson) and it’s made me really happy to be back, re-lighting a fire that I’ve missed.

“I’ve not stopped training and going to the gym so I’m still in good shape, and I’m looking forward to making my first appearance for the Giants.”

He won’t be available to face Hull KR on Sunday – the Challenge Cup repeat fixture next Saturday is a possible debut opportunity – but Robinson believes it will be a great addition long term.

“Connor was really keen to get back into the sport and there were a few offers on the table for him,” said the coach.

”As soon as we found out he was available we got in contact straight away and got the deal wrapped up.

“His best years are ahead of him. He’s a young English centre who we’re really excited to have in the group.

”He makes our squad better and we’ve been looking for more quality and strength in depth in our outside backs.”