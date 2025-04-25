Warrington Wolves hope for injury let-up after disappointing start to season

WARRINGTON WOLVES coach Ged Ginty is hopeful of having a much fitter squad at his disposal when his side return to action next month.

Following Challenge Cup group-stage losses to Cardiff Demons and St Helens, the Wolves failed to qualify for the quarter-finals, meaning they do not have another game until the league season kicks off against Huddersfield Giants on Sunday, May 18.

But that enforced time off could prove a positive for Ginty as he looks to get some players back on the pitch.

“We have got so many injuries at the minute that we’ve had girls playing in positions they are not familiar with,” he said.

“It’s been difficult because we tried playing how we want to play, but without the players in the right positions to do it.

“Despite the score against Saints (102-0) I still told them I was very proud of them. We lost some more players but they never gave up and I think that sort of drive will help us throughout the season.

“I’ve seen in the two cup games that they don’t lack commitment, so the next few weeks can be about fine-tuning skills and working on the areas where we’ve blipped against Cardiff and St Helens.

“Hannah Goddard got a concussion against Saints so she won’t be able to play for a couple of weeks and Arabella Reed dislocated her collarbone so she’ll be out for around eight weeks.

“Millie Bell out for another five weeks or so with a patella injury and Charlie Magraw is still missing with a knee-ligament problem, but fingers crossed she may be back for that first game.

“The time we’ve got now without a game gives us the chance to reset and for those players who are injured to recuperate, so we’ll just see how they’re all looking.

“We’re always on the lookout for new players so we may even be able to bring some in before then too.”