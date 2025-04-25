Widnes Vikings urged to ’embrace challenge’ of Championship ahead of another big test

WIDNES VIKINGS winger Mike Butt says he and his team-mates have to embrace the challenge of taking on the Championship’s powerhouse sides.

Having drawn 10-10 at home to pacesetters Oldham on Good Friday, Allan Coleman’s team head to York on Sunday, when they will aim to avenge a 39-6 defeat there in the quarter-finals of the 1895 Cup earlier his month.

Widnes were then beaten 37-12 at home to Barrow, and Wales international Butt said: “We’ve had some disappointing results, and we have to hit back.”

The Vikings made the play-offs last season, when Butt poached 13 tries in 30 games after joining the club following long service with Swinton.

And he added: “We know there are plenty of big tests in this division, but we are a capable side and we have to embrace those challenges.”

Having aggravated an ankle injury against Barrow, high-profile halfback Dec Patton wasn’t risked against Oldham.

With centre or second rower Max Roberts (knee) and versatile back Matty Fleming (hamstring) also sidelined and both winger Rhys Williams and backrower Ryan Lannon unavailable, Widnes leant on their dual-registration agreement with Warrington for the Oldham clash.

Halfback Oli Leyland, hooker Ben Hartill and prop Luke Thomas all featured after being made available by the Super League club.