Warrington Wolves’ Matt Dufty played on in Challenge Cup final with fractured eye socket

WARRINGTON WOLVES fullback Matt Dufty played on in the Challenge Cup final with a fractured eye socket, coach Sam Burgess has revealed.

The Australian star suffered the injury in the second half after a collision with James Batchelor.

He carried on for more than ten minutes as Warrington tried to hold on to a four-point lead.

After Dufty was eventually forced off, Hull KR snatched victory through a Tom Davies try and Mikey Lewis conversion.

Burgess said: “Duff broke his eye socket with about 20 minutes to go when he clashed heads with their player.

“It popped out with about seven minutes to go so we’ll miss him for a while.

“The boys wanted to get the job done for him.”

Burgess hailed every player as his underdogs came so close to winning the trophy.

“It’s hard to single anyone out because I thought they were all spectacular,” he said.