‘That was his moment’: How no practice made perfect for Hull KR hero Mikey Lewis

THE secret to Mikey Lewis’ Challenge Cup-winning conversion?

No practice, according to his coach Willie Peters.

Lewis nailed the kick from out wide for Hull KR with less than two minutes left and the Wembley final with Warrington Wolves poised at 6-6 after Tom Davies’ try.

That moment of ice-cool nerve for the reigning Man of Steel gave the Robins their first piece of silverware in 40 years.

While Lewis has kicked regularly for Hull KR in the past with mixed success, he is not first-choice this season after Rhyse Martin and, more recently, Arthur Mourgue signed.

But with Martin injured and Mourgue cup-tied, the responsibility was his when it mattered most.

“I spoke to Mikey a few weeks back because I knew he was going to be our kicker (in the final),” said Peters.

“I said he should keep practicing (in training) but he said ‘I feel better when I just go out and do it’.

“I thought to myself, as a coach, do I tell him to go practice or let him go?

“I had a lot of faith in him. He kicked well in the semi(-final against Catalans Dragons).

“The moment I was most calm was when he had the ball in his hands because it was a massive moment and his moment. I believed he’d get it, because of his belief in himself.

“It wasn’t about him not doing it (practicing) as a shortcut. That’s what made him feel he could take that moment. You overthink it as a kicker.

“He’s not our number-one kicker but I felt calm when he got the ball in his hands because that was his moment.”