Warrington Wolves pair head out on short-term loan deals

SHEFFIELD EAGLES have brought in Sam Marshall and Joe Bajer on initial two-week loans from Warrington Wolves.

Marshall, a back-rower, was one of two players awarded a professional contract by Warrington ahead of the 2022 season after impressing in their Development Academy side and has since become a regular within their reserves squad over the past three years.

Earlier this year, he had a short spell with Batley Bulldogs, featuring in the Challenge Cup against Leigh Leopards three weeks ago.

Bajer, a front-rower, was named Warrington’s Academy Player of the Year in 2023, having previously played his junior rugby league at Newton Storm, Bank Quay Bulls and Crosfields.

The prop has also had a taste of men’s competitive rugby league earlier on this season after he featured on dual registration for Keighley Cougars against York Knights in the Challenge Cup.

Both players are available for selection and go straight into contention for this Sunday’s AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Quarter-Final against Bradford Bulls.