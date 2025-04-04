Salford Red Devils star Nene Macdonald explains stunning Oldham switch

SALFORD RED DEVILS star Nene Macdonald has admitted that he was “dying to play” after making a three-week loan move to Championship side Oldham.

The 2024 Super League Dream Team star has been unable to play Super League for the Red Devils in recent weeks due to the £1.2 million sustainability cap imposed on the club.

As such, Macdonald has sought game time elsewhere, with second-tier new boys Oldham coming calling for the 30-year-old.

With such a plethora of Super League interest in the PNG star, why did he choose the Roughyeds?

“I’ve been sitting on the sidelines all year, watching and dying to play. This opportunity has come up and I want to grab it with both hands,” Macdonald told Roughyeds TV.

“I’m as hungry as it gets right now. I have been flying around at training so eager to play and I will give it my all. I am a competitor and I don’t like losing any game.

“I have been itching to play so I can’t wait to get on the field. I know some boys already there who all talk highly of the place. I played with (assistant coach) Joe Wardle at Leigh and Gil Dudson has told me how good the crew is too.

“It has been hard at Salford but we have stuck together. For me at the moment I can’t play at all and I just want to play footy. It is a great opportunity for me.

“Oldham have a similar style and flair to me and like to throw the ball around. Having the green light to go wherever I want on the field is exciting.

“I will bring some flair, I am a competitor, I play to win and I will give this my all. I am here to rip in, I am not here to muck around – I will be going hard!”