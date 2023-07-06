Warrington Wolves sign NRL forward on three-year deal as Daryl Powell continues Super League rebuild

WARRINGTON WOLVES have signed NRL powerhouse Lachlan Fitzgibbon on a three-year deal from the Newcastle Knights from the 2024 season.

The Australian second-rower stands at 6ft 4in and 16st 8lbs and is a strong, powerful, hard-running back-rower, scoring 31 tries in 112 NRL career appearances since making his debut for the Knights back in 2015.

The 29-year-old has been one of the NRL’s most consistent back-rowers for a number of years and he grabbed a try and an assist for the Knights in their win over Canterbury Bulldogs last weekend, making 159 metres also.

Speaking on the move, Fitzgibbon said: “It’s been in my vision for the last couple of years to make the move over to Super League.

“They play a really good brand of rugby league in the UK which I feel will suit my game. At 29 I want to come over while I still have my best years in front of me.

“The history of the club and how important the club is to the town and the people of Warrington really resonated with me. I’m from a town over here in Newcastle and it’s full of passionate people who love their footy.

“Michael Monaghan is one of our assistant coaches at the Knights and spoke very highly about the club. I know Kurt Gidley too who’s a Newcastle legend. Kurt spoke so positively about the club and town. Hearing how much he enjoyed his time over there really made me feel comfortable about the decision and the move to England.

“I’m looking forward to getting over there and meeting the Warrington fans.”

Warrington Wolves head coach Daryl Powell added: “Lachlan is a quality player and is a great signing for us for a lot of reasons. I’ve had really good, positive conversations with him.

“He’s a top-class back-rower who’s been consistent over there in the NRL for a number of years now. He runs great lines and is a great professional. He’ll be a great addition for next season and the Warrington fans will love what he’ll be able to deliver.

“Matty Nicholson will move to 13 in the middle of the field and he’s really positive about that switch too.”