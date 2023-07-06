Leigh Leopards star Edwin Ipape reportedly the subject of interest from top flight club

LEIGH LEOPARDS star Edwin Ipape has taken to Super League like a duck to water following a successful season in the Championship with the club.

Ipape won the Championship Player of the Year in 2022 and has taken that form into 2023, helping to guide the Leopards to second in the Super League table and to a Challenge Cup semi-final.

With sniping runs out of dummy-half and the ability to get his Leigh side on the front foot, the PNG star has arguably been one of the form players in the competition this season.

As always, those performances have not gone unnoticed and now The Australian are reporting that St George Illawarra Dragons are eyeing up the hooker as part of the rebuild under new head coach Shane Flanagan.

Flanagan knows Ipape well from his time in the PNG set-up at the recent Rugby League World Cup with the Dragons desperate for new blood following a tumultuous period for the club.