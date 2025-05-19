Warrington Wolves sign Wigan Warriors winger after recent departures

WARRINGTON WOLVES have offset the recent departures of Abbie Singleton and Amber Harmon by signing winger Gracie Bradshaw from Wigan Warriors.

Hooker Singleton and secondrow Harmon left the club earlier this month, joining Swinton and going straight into the Lionesses squad as the club won the Challenge Shield with a 12-4 win over Salford.

While the losses hit the pack hard, Bradshaw’s arrival gives Ged Ginty’s side some extra firepower in the backs.

The 19-year-old is a product of the St Helens Academy and was promoted to their first team ahead of the 2023 season.

After scoring one try in two appearances that year, Bradshaw joined Wigan and was part of the Rugby League Nines-winning squad last year.