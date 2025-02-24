Warrington Wolves squad flies to Las Vegas without head coach Sam Burgess

THE Warrington Wolves squad has flown to Las Vegas without head coach Sam Burgess.

That’s according to 9News reporter, Danny Weidler, with Burgess’ visa issues stemming from driving offences in Australia which he pleaded guilty to four years ago.

The Wolves will come up against Wigan Warriors in the Round Three Super League clash in Sin City as part of a quadruple header involving four NRL sides and England and Australia Women.

However, Warrington face the potential prospect of having to train all week without their boss.

On Sunday evening, with the Wolves still in the air, 9News reporter Danny Weidler posted on X: “EXCLUSIVE: Warrington coach Sam Burgess not on flight with Warrington team flying to Las Vegas. Visa issues.

“According to NRL sources he is still hopeful of joining the team.”

Burgess had initially said on the issue: “My visa application is in now for review and it’s been going on for a little while.

“I respect the process and everyone’s efforts to get it to this point, but it’s essentially out of my control so we’ll see what the next 24 hours bring.

“I think I’ll get there. I’m confident I’ll get there. A lot of work has gone into it.”