Super League Attendances: Hull FC, Warrington Wolves, Leigh Leopards and Wakefield Trinity impress

WHAT were the attendances like over the weekend of Round Two of Super League?
Wakefield Trinity 12-14 Hull KR
8,065 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Thursday night – biggest crowd since 2008
Warrington Wolves 18-12 Catalans Dragons
11,157 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night (called the Luke Littler Stadium for one night)
Hull FC 4-46 Wigan Warriors
14,751 at the MKM Stadium on Friday night
Salford Red Devils 6-32 Leeds Rhinos
5,798 at the Salford Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Castleford Tigers 6-46 St Helens
7,723 at The Jungle on Saturday night
Leigh Leopards 24-10 Huddersfield Giants
8,440 at the Leigh Sports Village on Sunday afternoon