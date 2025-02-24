Super League Attendances: Hull FC, Warrington Wolves, Leigh Leopards and Wakefield Trinity impress

WHAT were the attendances like over the weekend of Round Two of Super League?

Wakefield Trinity 12-14 Hull KR

8,065 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Thursday night – biggest crowd since 2008

Warrington Wolves 18-12 Catalans Dragons

11,157 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night (called the Luke Littler Stadium for one night)

Hull FC 4-46 Wigan Warriors

14,751 at the MKM Stadium on Friday night

Salford Red Devils 6-32 Leeds Rhinos

5,798 at the Salford Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Castleford Tigers 6-46 St Helens

7,723 at The Jungle on Saturday night

Leigh Leopards 24-10 Huddersfield Giants

8,440 at the Leigh Sports Village on Sunday afternoon