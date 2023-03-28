Warrington Wolves star George Williams will reportedly be targeted for lucrative move

WARRINGTON WOLVES halfback George Williams has started the 2023 Super League season like a house on fire.

It’s no wonder, then, that an NRL side is reportedly chasing his signature for 2024.

That NRL side is the Wests Tigers, who have both Adam Doueihi and Luke Brooks off-contract at the end of the season with the Tigers struggling to make their mark on the prized Australian competition in recent years.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Wests have identified Williams as a potential target having missed out on Parramatta Eels star Mitchell Moses and Cronulla Sharks livewire Will Kennedy.

The 28-year-old has been in a rich vein of form for Warrington at the beginning of the 2022 season after taking his form from the World Cup into the new year under Daryl Powell.

Williams does still have two years left on his contract after joining the Wolves midway through 2021 which means any potential move would involve a transfer fee.