ST HELENS star Lewis Dodd has signed with an NRL agent following his performance in the recent World Club Challenge.

Dodd sent over the winning drop goal to crown Saints world champions and now he has joined the ranks of SFX Sports, a leading agent in Australia’s most prized competition.

Now that he has signed a deal with SFX Sports, it could suggest that Dodd has his eye on a potential move to the NRL in the future, though the halfback is under contract with Saints until the end of 2024.