Warrington Wolves star “looks like a Man of Steel” according to rival Super League boss

IT’S high praise indeed, but one Warrington Wolves star is being lauded as a potential Man of Steel after just three games.

That man is halfback George Williams, who has taken his World Cup form with England into the new Super League season with Warrington.

In fact, he has been so impressive that Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson has picked Williams out as a potential Man of Steel already.

“George is a high, high quality player, and he doesn’t generally miss things and he picks them out,” Watson said.

“I think I’ve seen it this week where somebody said, I think it was Phil Clarke, in the first two weeks of the season, he looks like a Man of Steel.

“He definitely is at this moment in time, the way he’s played, and the way he’s picking things at this moment in time.”

Those comments come in the wake of Huddersfield’s 26-16 loss to Warrington last week at the John Smith’s Stadium which was, incidentally, the Giants’ first game of the Super League season after their opener against St Helens was pushed back due to the latter’s World Club Challenge commitments.