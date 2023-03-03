Rugby league fans overwhelmingly vote for next World Club Challenge to be hosted in England

THE World Club Challenge gained notoriety for a number of reasons over a fortnight ago.

Not only did St Helens defeat NRL champions Penrith Panthers on their own patch, they were the first British club to do so since 1994 when Wigan Warriors defeated the Brisbane Broncos.

However, there had been months of wheeling and dealing in a bid to get the World Club Challenge fixture to go ahead, including St Helens’ willingness to go to Australia for the game.

This has since got people talking about where the next World Club Challenge should be held.

When put to League Express readers, there was an overwhelming choice – for the fixture to be held in the UK.

In fact, 68.51% of those voting believes the 2024 competition should be held in the UK as opposed to 10.92% voting for Australia.

Interestingly, only 15.1% voted for the clash to be held in a neutral country roughly equidistant between England and Australia, whilst 5.46% believe that the World Club Challenge interferes with the start of the Super League season and shouldn’t be played at all.

It is unsurprising that the latter choice is the least favourite of them all when considering that international games are imperative for the calendar.