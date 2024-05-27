Warrington Wolves star Matty Nicholson’s new club revealed and confirmed

MATTY NICHOLSON’S move from Warrington Wolves to Canberra Raiders has been confirmed.

Nicholson has been widely linked with a move to the NRL after impressing for the Wolves since making a move from Wigan Warriors midway through the 2022 Super League season.

Just 20 years of age, Nicholson has become a man in demand following his move to Warrington and as many as five NRL sides were weighing up a potential offer for his services.

However, the Raiders, who have long had an affiliation with purchasing English players, have won the race.

Nicholson will follow in the footsteps of Elliott Whitehead, George Williams, Ryan Sutton, Morgan Smithies and John Bateman in joining the Green Machine.

