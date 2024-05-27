Verbal abuse charge against Hull FC prop Herman Ese’ese withdrawn due to new evidence

Herman Ese’Ese of Hull FC will no longer face an Operational Rules Tribunal, as had been stated last week, following the submission of further evidence to the RFL’s Match Review Panel which has led to the charge of verbal abuse in a Betfred Super League fixture against London Broncos on May 12 being unequivocally withdrawn.

Ese’ese was due to stand at an Operational Rules Tribunal tomorrow evening following the charge, but that will no longer be happening.

A statement from Hull FC reads: “The RFL is happy to correct the record and ensure that it is publicly acknowledged that Herman is not guilty of any offence.

“The new evidence includes an enhanced recording which has been prepared by a specialist sound engineer using the referee’s microphone. This evidence is compelling and contradicts the basis of the original allegations.

“The RFL has conveyed sympathy to the player and his club for the public nature of this process over the last two weeks – although it believes that all parties and the Match Review Panel have acted in good faith at all times. The RFL is grateful to Hull FC for recognising the need to investigate serious complaints.

“Hull FC has provided unwavering support to Herman throughout this process and is delighted with the RFL’s decision. The club will work with Herman to ensure that he and the club move forward from this exceptionally challenging period together.

“Herman has thanked all those who have stood by him and describes feeling “overwhelming relief and gratitude that the truth has come out”. Herman and the club now want to focus on rugby.”

