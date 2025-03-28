Warrington Wolves strike late to overcome Leeds Rhinos in a thriller

WARRINGTON WOLVES 16 LEEDS RHINOS 14

KASEY SMITH, Halliwell Jones Stadium, Friday

THERE was late drama as Warrington snatched victory over Leeds, who led for most of the game but were made to pay for Keenan Palasia’s late sinbinning.

The Rhinos stood firm to most of what Warrington threw at them but the Wolves were persistent and an extra man in the final minutes proved to be the difference as youngster Jake Thewlis scored the winning try.

It was a tough pill to swallow for Leeds who worked hard to gain a ten-point lead, but it was their indiscipline in the second 40 which allowed the Wolves a way back in.

After conceding just two penalties in the first half, they conceded five in the second half with Warrington taking full advantage.

Both sides went into Super League’s 5,000th game level on points, with the Rhinos ahead of Warrington thanks to their superior defensive record.

And for large parts, you could see why. Leeds were clinical with their chances, and Warrington were wasteful with theirs.

Drives to the line were shut out and kicks from Marc Sneyd and George Williams towards the right corner were dealt with – but Warrington kept believing to propel themselves up to third in Super League.

It was Sam Burgess’ side who took the lead early on thanks to some individual brilliance from 19-year-old Arron Lindop.

A lofted pass from Matt Dufty lured Riley Lumb out of position, creating the perfect opening for Lindop to burst through. Bypassing Lachlan Miller, he kicked for the line, gathered and touched down over the line.

But Warrington’s lead was short-lived as Lumb broke through, laying the platform for Jake Connor to catch the Wolves’ defence off guard with a slick no-look pass to James McDonnell, who raced through to level the scores.

Boos echoed around the Halliwell Jones Stadium when replays showed more than a hint of a forward pass from Connor.

Lumb found himself at the heart of the action again later, only to be denied by some desperate last-ditch defending from Warrington.

However, Leeds wasted no time in testing that edge again, and this time, Connor delivered a pin-point pass to send Lumb racing over for his fifth Super League try of the season.

Rhinos invited Wolves back in when they conceded a penalty, followed by a six again. Warrington went close on a number of occasions but Leeds kept them at bay.

After the break, Rhinos started on the back foot with two basic errors within the opening three sets, but they were rectified when they forced Thewlis into touch as he looked to level.

One man who has delivered countless moments across Super League’s 5,000 games, 37-year-old Ryan Hall, added another to the list with a spectacular diving finish in the corner, extending his lead as the division’s all-time top try-scorer.

And from that moment, it looked as if Leeds would go on to wrap up the win, but Warrington found something from nothing to come back from the death.

First Stefan Ratchford powered for the line, past some tired Rhinos defenders, and outstretched a hand to ground the ball, bringing them to within just two points after Sneyd’s conversion.

Then Warrington were handed a major advantage with six minutes to go when Palasia was sinbinned for a challenge on Lachlan Fitzgibbon which was deemed high.

In the very next set, they dealt the killer blow as Thewlis dived over to give Warrington the victory.

GAMESTAR: Jake Connor was slick on the ball and was at the heart of all Leeds’ scores.

GAMEBREAKER: Jake Thewlis’ try, right after the sinbinning, was the difference between these two.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Arron Lindop’s line-break and perfectly placed kick cancelled out the Leeds fullback, allowing him to ground the ball and put Warrington ahead – a brilliantly executed piece of skill from the young winger.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Jake Connor (Leeds)

2 pts Arron Lindop (Warrington)

1 pt Ash Handley (Leeds)

MATCHFACTS

WOLVES

1 Matt Dufty

28 Jake Thewlis

19 Stefan Ratchford

11 Ben Currie

33 Arron Lindop

6 George Williams

35 Marc Sneyd

16 Zane Musgrove

9 Danny Walker

10 Paul Vaughan

21 Adam Holroyd

12 Lachlan Fitzgibbon

8 James Harrison

Subs (all used)

14 Sam Powell

13 Luke Yates

15 Joe Philbin

24 Max Wood

18th man (not used)

26 Dan Russell

Also in 21-man squad

5 Matty Ashton

3 Toby King

4 Roderick Tai

Tries: Lindop (12), Ratchford (63), Jake Thewlis (74)

Goals: Sneyd 2/3

RHINOS

1 Lachlan Miller

5 Ryan Hall

3 Harry Newman

4 Ash Handley

23 Riley Lumb

6 Brodie Croft

18 Jake Connor

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

14 Jarrod O’Connor

17 Cooper Jenkins

11 James Bentley

12 James McDonnell

10 Keenan Palasia

Subs (all used)

16 Morgan Gannon

15 Sam Lisone

20 Jack Sinfield

19 Tom Holroyd

18th man (not used)

7 Matt Frawley

Also in 21-man squad

21 Alfie Edgell

22 Tom Nicholson-Watton

27 Ethan Clark-Wood

Tries: McDonnell (17), Lumb (27), Hall (50)

Goals: Connor 1/3

Sin bin: Palasia (74) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 6-10; 6-14, 12-14, 16-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Wolves: Arron Lindop; Rhinos: Jake Connor

Penalty count: 7-5

Half-time: 6-10

Referee: Tom Grant

Attendance: 10,523