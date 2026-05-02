Warrington Wolves stroll past Huddersfield Giants

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 4 WARRINGTON WOLVES 34

JACOB KILBRIDE, Accu Stadium, Saturday

AS warm-up contests for a Challenge Cup semi-final go, Warrington could scarcely have asked for better.

Five first-half tries ensured that victory was achieved at a canter, with only one try conceded for the second week running while a stand-out display from teenage star Ewan Irwin demonstrated that Warrington can deliver without George Williams.

Hull KR will of course pose a challenge numerous levels above the one provided by lowly Huddersfield but Warrington appear as well-placed as any side in Super League to challenge the reigning Cup holders.

Sluggish starts have become an unwelcome feature of Huddersfield’s season. From their last ten contests, seven have seen the Giants behind by at least two scores at half-time.

Even by those lowly standards, this was the furthest behind Huddersfield had found themselves trailing at the break in Super League this year.

The early signs had been relatively promising too for the hosts, coming close to an opener after recycling a loose Zac Woolford pass to put Niall Evalds in open space before Adam Clune raced to within ten metres of the tryline.

Warrington delivered a sucker-punch response, scoring from their first entry into the Huddersfield half on ten minutes when Albert Hopoate snatched Evalds’ dropped ball and raced to the right corner. From there, it was one-way traffic.

An early grubber from Marc Sneyd handed Toby King a simple touchdown on his 250th career appearance. The assister added the conversion, the first of five goals.

It was 18-year-old halfback partner Irwin – making only his seventh top-flight outing – who created the next couple.

Having won the drop-out from a neat kick in behind, Irwin delivered a classy cut-out pass to give the returning Josh Smith a walk-in and take Warrington past 20,000 points in the Super League era.

By now the Wolves were smothering Huddersfield in defence and after a dogged defensive set forced Clune into kicking from his own 20 and won prime field position, Sam Stone hit a barraging inside line from an Irwin flat ball.

A fifth arrived before the interval and was the easiest of the lot – Danny Walker delivering short to Joe Philbin who charged straight under the posts from close range.

And just when Huddersfield thought their fortunes could get no worse, a mouthguard issue saw Niall Evalds depart the field, following Adam Clune (hamstring) and Fenton Rogers (back) to the sidelines, with none of the trio returning.

Even in sparsely populated Accu Stadium, the home crowd’s boos were audible as the half-time hooter sounded.

It took until minute 64 for Huddersfield to finally give their supporters something to cheer, Adam Swift stepping off his left boot to finish just inside the left touchline.

Warrington almost responded immediately when James Bentley – who was sin-binned earlier in the half for a high shot on Kieran Rush – seemingly dotted down a neat Irwin short kick, but the video referee Cameron Worsley soon spotted a grounding error.

Worsley was twice more called upon to rule out tries, firstly against Tui Lolohea and then Swift for knock-ons.

Fittingly, the Wire’s impressive away following had a final score to celebrate; Toafofoa Sipley’s barraging carrying laying the platform for a Matty Ashton short-side walk-in.

GAMESTAR: Stepping up to take the place of injured England captain George Williams is no easy task, yet Ewan Irwin defied his teenage years to be the creative heart of Warrington’s dominant victory.

GAMEBREAKER: When Albert Hopoate picked off a loose carry from Niall Evalds to race clear for the opener, it felt like a significant counter-punch after some Huddersfield pressure and there would be no meaningful response from the Giants.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Ewan Irwin’s classy cut-out pass set up Josh Smith’s try.

MATCHFACTS

GIANTS

1 Niall Evalds

39 Jacob Douglas

3 Jacob Gagai

34 Connor Wrench

2 Adam Swift

6 Tui Lolohea

7 Adam Clune

23 Chris Patolo

9 Zac Woolford

14 Fenton Rogers

11 Asher O’Donnell

13 Harry Rushton

8 Tristan Powell

Subs (all used)

4 Taane Milne

16 George King

18 Kieran Rush

20 Mathieu Cozza

18th man (not used)

22 Jack Billington

Also in 21-man squad

26 Archie Sykes

29 Tanguy Zenon

32 Oliver Russell

Tries: Swift (64)

Goals: Rush 0/1

WOLVES

35 Lachlan Webster

4 Albert Hopoate

3 Toby King

26 Josh Smith

5 Matty Ashton

18 Ewan Irwin

7 Marc Sneyd

16 Liam Byrne

9 Danny Walker

21 Luke Thomas

12 Sam Stone

20 James Bentley

13 Ben Currie

Subs (all used)

15 Toafofoa Sipley

17 Jordan Crowther

22 Joe Philbin

34 Kelepi Tanginoa

18th man (not used)

25 Max Wood

Also in 21-man squad

2 Josh Thewlis

14 Sam Powell

27 Jake Thewlis

Tries: Hopoate (10), King (16), J Smith (22), Stone (28), Philbin (38), Ashton (73)

Goals: Sneyd 5/6

Sin bin: Bentley (52) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-10, 0-16, 0-22, 0-28; 4-28, 4-34

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Giants: Adam Swift; Wolves: Ewan Irwin

Penalty count: 5-3

Half-time: 0-28

Referee: James Vella

Attendance: 4,102