Warrington Wolves’ big setback to captain George Williams

WARRINGTON WOLVES will be without captain George Williams for up to ten weeks, head coach Sam Burgess has confirmed.

Williams suffered an ankle injury late on in Warrington’s Super League defeat to Hull FC last weekend.

The England skipper will not only miss a run of league games, as the Wolves bid to recover from an inconsistent start of four wins from seven, but their Challenge Cup semi-final against Leigh Leopards and likely the final too should they reach Wembley.

“He’s positive about it, looking at his return and when he can hopefully get back,” said Burgess.

“He’s just thinking about how we can help the group, and we’ll manage it as a club.”

Warrington are also set to be without young fullback Cai Taylor-Wray for several months after he suffered a hamstring injury in a reserves fixture.