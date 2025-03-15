Warrington Wolves survive huge Challenge Cup fright at Widnes Vikings

WIDNES VIKINGS 16 WARRINGTON WOLVES 26

JAMES GORDON, DCBL Stadium, Saturday

WARRINGTON left it late to edge a thrilling first Cheshire derby against Widnes in seven years and save themselves from a Challenge Cup upset.

The game hung in the balance at 16-all until the bounce of a George Williams kick sat up for Ben Currie to cross in the corner with seven minutes remaining, after the Vikings had come from behind to lead.

Danny Langtree opened the scoring on five minutes, crashing on to a Matty Fozard short ball, and while you would have expected an enthusiastic and competitive opening, they soon proved that they could take the contest all the way.

If anything, Widnes would have been disappointed not to have been further in front by the half-hour mark. Rhodri Lloyd scooped up a Warrington spill on halfway and was hunted down five metres short, before Ryan Ince knocked on trying to scoop up Tom Gilmore’s kick barely inches from the try line.

Warrington made Widnes pay for their wastefulness, getting on the board on 32 minutes when neat footwork and an offload from Williams put Adam Holroyd over.

It looked like the two sides would go in 6-all at half-time, but as the hooter sounded, Warrington kicked twice on the last tackle to either side, Ince missing an attempt to knock the ball dead and Josh Thewlis squeezing in at the corner.

But Widnes made a blistering start to the second half to turn the game on its head. Alfie Johnson, who had a torrid time under the high ball, could only watch as Mike Butt broke on his outside and found Matt Fleming on his inside to touchdown.

Johnson should have restored Warrington’s advantage when he and Currie broke down the left side, but in his attempts to bring the ball round for a simpler conversion, he had it dislodged by Butt to leave the rugby union convert with egg on his face in front of the sizeable travelling contingent.

That let off spurred Widnes on, and they kept the ball alive on the last tackle to force a drop-out, and from the next set, Tom Gilmore found Jack Owens with an inside ball that they’ll have done countless times throughout their careers to give Widnes the lead.

They kept it until just after the hour mark when Max Wood, against the team he played for only the previous week on dual-registration, brushed off a weak tackle ten metres out and went in besides the posts for 16-all.

A brilliant tackle by Owens denied Williams in the corner after an Ince ankle tap, before Widnes wasted their only real field position of the final quarter with an Owens kick to the corner rather than go for the drop-goal.

Lady luck was shining on Warrington when a loose Rodrick Tai pass bobbled along the touchline for Thewlis to keep alive, and then Williams’ kick cross-field bounced through two to find Currie to score the gamebreaker.

Zane Musgrove powered over late on but that meant the scoreline flattered Warrington, who had very much got out of jail.

GAMESTAR: While others around him floundered, Josh Thewlis was solid in defence and attack.

GAMEBREAKER: The game was in the balance until Ben Currie’s try seven minutes from time.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Perhaps more blooper reel, but Alfie Johnson will be relieved his failure to touch down when over the line didn’t prove costly in the end.

MATCHFACTS

VIKINGS

1 Jack Owens

5 Mike Butt

3 Matt Fleming

17 Max Roberts

2 Ryan Ince

19 Declan Patton

7 Tom Gilmore

8 Dan Murray

14 Matty Fozard

10 Martyn Reilly

11 Rhodri Lloyd

12 Danny Langtree

18 Nick Gregson

Subs (all used)

6 Joe Lyons

13 Ryan Lannon

15 Liam Bent

21 Gavin Bennion

18th man (not used)

29 Rhys Williams

Also in 21-man squad

4 Joe Edge

24 Brett Bailey

27 Aiden Doolan

Tries: Langtree (5), Fleming (42), Owens (50)

Goals: Gilmore 2/3

WOLVES

23 Cai Taylor-Wray

2 Josh Thewlis

11 Ben Currie

4 Rodrick Tai

31 Alfie Johnson

6 George Williams

19 Stefan Ratchford

10 Paul Vaughan

9 Danny Walker

16 Zane Musgrove

21 Adam Holroyd

26 Dan Russell

8 James Harrison

Subs (all used)

14 Sam Powell

15 Joe Philbin

17 Jordan Crowther

24 Max Wood

18th man (not used)

18 Oli Leyland

Also in 21-man squad

22 Tom Whitehead

27 Luke Thomas

28 Jake Thewlis

Tries: Holroyd (33), Josh Thewlis (40), Wood (61), Currie (73) Musgrove (79)

Goals: Ratchford 2/3, Josh Thewlis 1/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 6-10; 10-10, 16-10, 16-16, 16-20, 16-26

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Vikings: Dec Patton; Wolves: Josh Thewlis

Penalty count: 3-6

Half-time: 6-10

Referee: James Vella

Attendance: 7,011