Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos: Team news, injuries and TV channel as two return for Rohan Smith’s men

WARRINGTON WOLVES take on Leeds Rhinos this Thursday night at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, live on Sky Sports.

The fortunes of Warrington have slipped in recent games with defeats to Wigan Warriors and Castleford Tigers piling pressure on head coach Daryl Powell to perform.

Leeds, meanwhile, eased any pressure on their boss Rohan Smith with a convincing thrashing of Huddersfield Giants last time out.

Team news and injuries

Warrington will be without the banned James Harrison after he was slapped with a two-game suspension following a tackle on Castleford’s Nathan Massey. George Williams is out with a hamstring injury but fellow halfback Josh Drinkwater could return.

Leeds boss Rohan Smith will run late fitness checks on Cameron Smith after he picked up a knock last weekend but Justin Sangare is out. Good news for the Rhinos, though, as Nene MacDonald will return after completing his return to play protocol following concussion whilst Tom Holroyd is back in contention.

Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad

1 Matt Dufty

2 Josh Thewlis

3 Peter Mata’utia

4 Stefan Ratchford

5 Matty Ashton

7 Josh Drinkwater

9 Daryl Clark

10 Paul Vaughan

11 Ben Currie

15 Joe Philbin

14 Sam Kasiano

16 Danny Walker

17 Gil Dudson

19 Joe Bullock

20 Connor Wrench

21 Greg Minikin

23 Tom Whitehead

24 Luke Thomas

26 Adam Holroyd

34 Matty Russell

35 Lucas Green

Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad

1 Richie Myler

2 David Fusitu’a

4 Nene MacDonald

5 Ash Handley

6 Blake Austin

7 Aidan Sezer

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

11 James Bentley

12 Rhyse Martin

13 Cameron Smith

14 Jarrod O’Connor

15 Sam Lisone

16 Derrell Olpherts

18 Tom Holroyd

19 James McDonnell

21 Luke Hooley

22 Sam Walters

24 Luis Roberts

25 James Donaldson

26 Corey Johnson

31 Leon Ruan

TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.