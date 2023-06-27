Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos: Team news, injuries and TV channel as two return for Rohan Smith’s men

WARRINGTON WOLVES take on Leeds Rhinos this Thursday night at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, live on Sky Sports.
The fortunes of Warrington have slipped in recent games with defeats to Wigan Warriors and Castleford Tigers piling pressure on head coach Daryl Powell to perform.
Leeds, meanwhile, eased any pressure on their boss Rohan Smith with a convincing thrashing of Huddersfield Giants last time out.
Team news and injuries
Warrington will be without the banned James Harrison after he was slapped with a two-game suspension following a tackle on Castleford’s Nathan Massey. George Williams is out with a hamstring injury but fellow halfback Josh Drinkwater could return.
Leeds boss Rohan Smith will run late fitness checks on Cameron Smith after he picked up a knock last weekend but Justin Sangare is out. Good news for the Rhinos, though, as Nene MacDonald will return after completing his return to play protocol following concussion whilst Tom Holroyd is back in contention.
Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad
1 Matt Dufty
2 Josh Thewlis
3 Peter Mata’utia
4 Stefan Ratchford
5 Matty Ashton
7 Josh Drinkwater
9 Daryl Clark
10 Paul Vaughan
11 Ben Currie
15 Joe Philbin
14 Sam Kasiano
16 Danny Walker
17 Gil Dudson
19 Joe Bullock
20 Connor Wrench
21 Greg Minikin
23 Tom Whitehead
24 Luke Thomas
26 Adam Holroyd
34 Matty Russell
35 Lucas Green
Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad
1 Richie Myler
2 David Fusitu’a
4 Nene MacDonald
5 Ash Handley
6 Blake Austin
7 Aidan Sezer
8 Mikolaj Oledzki
11 James Bentley
12 Rhyse Martin
13 Cameron Smith
14 Jarrod O’Connor
15 Sam Lisone
16 Derrell Olpherts
18 Tom Holroyd
19 James McDonnell
21 Luke Hooley
22 Sam Walters
24 Luis Roberts
25 James Donaldson
26 Corey Johnson
31 Leon Ruan
TV channel
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.