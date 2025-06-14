Warrington Wolves youngster suspected to have suffered ACL injury

WARRINGTON WOLVES believe young back Arron Lindop suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in their defeat at Leeds Rhinos.

Lindop came off in the first half with the knee issue and Wire coach Sam Burgess said after the game: “It’s not looking great.

“We’ll scan it and confirm it, but the doctors are pretty good are picking up these things and it doesn’t look good.”

“He’s a pretty determined young man but he knew he was in a bit of trouble.”

Of the defeat, Burgess said: “Leeds played very well. The first half was a high quality game, the ball was in play a long time, it was small margins early but in the second half they just blew us off the park.

“We’ve got to be better in some areas. There were a couple of things I didn’t like but you could see we were trying our backside off. It just wasn’t happening for us.

“Everyone can search for different answers and excuses but we looked to turn up and play.”