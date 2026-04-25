Warriors edge out the Dolphins in Wellington

NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS 20 DOLPHINS 18

IAN HOWE, Hnry Stadium, Wellington, Saturday

NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS were playing their Anzac Day game in New Zealand’s capital city in front of a sellout crowd and they just edged a tight, thrilling victory against The Dolphins, with former St Helens coach Kristian Woolf no doubt lamenting another tight defeat to a top side after their golden-point defeat to Penrith Panthers in Darwin a week earlier.

Former Saints loose forward Morgan Knowles missed the game with injury, while the Dolphins were also missing stand-off Kodi Nikorima.

But that didn’t stop them taking an 18-6 lead after 20 minutes with an opening try from Herbie Farnworth and two from Jamayne Isaako, with Isaako converting them all. The Warriors had taken an early lead with the first of two tries by former Titans winger Alofiana Khan-Pereira.

And the Warriors fought back with tries by Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Khan-Pereira’s second, although Tanah Boyd could convert neither.

In a tense but thrilling second half, the Warriors finally scored the equalising try on 62 minutes through their outstanding fullback Taine Tuaupiki, with Dolphins forward Thomas Flegler being sinbinned for head contact with Jake Averillo when the Dolphins man didn’t have the ball.

Boyd added the conversion to give the Warriors the lead and the final act was an audacious attempt at a two-point field-goal by Isaako in the final minute that drifted just wide.

WARRIORS: 1 Taine Tuaupiki, 2 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 4 Ali Leiataua, 5 Alofiana Khan-Pereira, 6 Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7 Tanah Boyd, 8 James Fisher-Harris, 9 Wayde Egan, 10 Jackson Ford, 11 Leka Halasima, 12 Kirt Capewell, 13 Erin Clark. Subs: 14 Sam Healey, 15 Mitchell Barnett, 16 Demitric Vaimauga, 17 Jacob Laban, 20 Luke Hanson (not used), 21 Eddie Ieremia-Toeava (not used)

Tries: Khan-Pereira (4, 29), Watene-Zelezniak (26), Tuaupiki (62); Goals: Boyd 2/4

DOLPHINS: 1 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 2 Jamayne Isaako, 3 Jake Averillo, 4 Herbie Farnworth, 5 Selwyn Cobbo, 17 Trai Fuller, 7 Isaiya Katoa, 10 Francis Molo, 9 Max Plath, 15 Thomas Flegler, 11 Connelly Lemuelu, 12 Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, 8 Tom Gilbert. Subs: 14 Ray Stone, 16 Felise Kaufusi, 18 Lewis Symon, 19 Tevita Naufahu, 20 Brian Pouniu (not used), 22 John Fineanganofo (not used)

Tries: Farnworth (11), Isaako (18, 20); Goals: Isaako 3/3; Sin bin: Flegler (64) – head clash

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 6-12, 6-18, 10-18, 14-18; 20-18

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match: Warriors: Taine Tuaupiki; Dolphins: Jamayne Isaako

Penalty count: 7-7; Half-time: 14-18; Referee: Liam Kennedy; Attendance: TBC