Catalans Dragons dealt a ‘harsh lesson’ says Ryan Sheridan

RYAN SHERIDAN said his Catalans Dragons were given a “harsh lesson” in their 46-4 defeat at Leeds Rhinos.

Just six days earlier, Catalans enjoyed a brilliant home win over Warrington Wolves.

“It was a poor start and Leeds dominated us from minute one,” said Sheridan.

“There’s a reason why they’re top of the tree and they taught us a harsh lesson.

“At 16-0 (at half-time) I thought it was salvageable, but we put ourselves under too much pressure and it’s a game of fatigue.

“It was a tough night for everybody, especially losing Ben Garcia to a failed head knock.

“Our away from at this point in time (losing three from four in the league) is not good enough. We can’t go from last week to this, it’s emotionally draining for everyone.”

Sheridan praised his old side, adding: “Leeds have built over the last year and they are a tough side with such a good balance and mix.”