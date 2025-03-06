Was Las Vegas a Success? League Express Podcast 79 League Express 06/03/2025 They discuss whether the weekend was a success, the American TV figures and where to next for the England Women after their disappointing performance. They discuss which teams should be considered next year, how many games should be played and how the weekend can be improved. And, returning to England, they discuss the ongoing Salford saga, a new Rugby League video game that might induce Martyn to indulge in video games for the first time, and they preview this weekend’s Super League and NRL action.
