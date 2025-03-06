Huddersfield Giants new signing suffers serious injury blow

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have endured yet another disappointing injury blow with the news that hooker Zac Woolford has been ruled out for up to ten weeks with an ankle injury.

The former Canberra Raiders star picked up the injury in the 11-10 defeat by Hull FC last week and will have to undergo an operation.

Meanwhile, forward Joe Greenwood is facing six weeks on the sidelines with a knee issue, adding to the woes already being suffered by the Giants.

“Joe Greenwood has done his knee and will be out for six weeks, and Zac Woolford is going to be out for eight to 10 weeks with his ankle. He’s gone to see a specialist today and is having an operation on his ankle,” Robinson said.

“The other one is Matty English who did his shoulder in last week’s game. He’s not too bad and it’s only a short-term one but he’ll be absent this week.

“The other two are devastating. Joe Greenwood has been really, really good for us and was starting to find his form of previous years. It’s really disappointing his momentum has been stopped.

“I think everyone has realised what a linchpin Zac Woolford is for us. He really makes us tick. His service out of dummy-half has been sensational.

“He’s another really, really big loss for us.”

Woolford has impressed since joining from Canberra, but even he had to overcome an ankle injury suffered during pre-season.

It is that ankle issue that has returned, despite the 28-year-old “begging” to stay on the field in the loss against Hull.

“He didn’t make it worse because the damage was already done.

“The adrenaline was kicking in and he felt good. The physio assessed him and said he didn’t look great but Zac felt fine and was begging to go back out there.

“The most disappointing thing for me and the reason I think there’s a voodoo doll somewhere is because it was really innocuous and isn’t the first time it’s happened.

“He did his ankle in Malaga when he didn’t have the ball in his hand and wasn’t making a tackle but he stood on someone’s foot. The same happened last week when somebody was swung around the ruck.

“That scenario probably happens one out of a thousand. I don’t even know anybody who has done it before but it’s happened to him twice.”

Woolford and Greenwood join the likes of Liam Sutcliffe, George King and Adam Clune on the sideline as the Giants still remain winless in the opening rounds of Super League 2025.