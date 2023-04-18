WATCH: The incident that Warrington Wolves star Paul Vaughan has been banned for

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel was busy yesterday morning/afternoon with 16 players charged following Super League Round Nine.

Only three players were banned, though, with one of those being Warrington Wolves’ in-form forward Paul Vaughan who only recently signed an extension to his contract at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The former St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs star has started the 2023 Super League season like a house on fire but will be forced to sit out Warrington’s clash against St Helens on Thursday night after copping a one-match ban for a Grade B Dangerous Contact.

Vaughan went into a tackle involving Wigan Warriors man Kai Pearce-Paul, with the former bringing the latter down to the floor.

Here is the incident:

Paul Vaughan's 'hip drop tackle' come the F on, seriously! 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/uaYvWmnX8b — Amy (@Aim_YC) April 17, 2023

It isn’t known whether the Wolves will appeal the ban handed out, but if the Cheshire club don’t then it means that Vaughan will miss the away clash at St Helens on Thursday night.