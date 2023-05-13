WATCH: The incident which saw Castleford Tigers halfback Jacob Miller forced to leave the field with a head injury

MUCH has been made of player welfare in recent seasons especially regarding head knocks and concussion.

So when an incident in a Super League game goes relatively unpunished with the exception of a penalty, it is sometimes frustrating for those on the receiving end.

One player on the receiving end of such an incident was Castleford Tigers halfback Jacob Miller, with the West Yorkshire side going down 46-22 against the Catalans Dragons last night.

The halfback had already passed the ball on before he was hit late by the Dragons’ Arthur Romano around the head.

With Miller staying down and play having to be stopped before the halfback returned to his feet, referee Aaron Moore showed Miller a green card which meant that the Castleford man had to leave the field for two minutes.

Now, Tigers club doctor, Nick Raynor, has had his say on the incident on Twitter, tweeting: “So is this high shot on Miller a 🔴 or 🟡 card? Infact, it was neither – but after medics attended to him, we were punished with a green card 🟩 & he had to leave the field for 2 mins. Refs can miss things, it happens. But still not a fan of this green card rule 🫤